W.E. Deane frees up 5000 pallet spaces to help businesses manage Coronavirus-induced demand

International freight forwarder, W.E. Deane has freed up 5000 pallet spaces at its head office – Barking depot in the UK in order to further accommodate the incoming surplus that is expected to arrive as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

With the UK currently in the midst of a nationwide capacity crunch, W.E. Deane has taken the view to free up space in order to help businesses meet with the spike in demand due to stockpiling as a result of quarantines and social distancing.

As demand continues to overtake supply at an unprecedented rate, a recurring trend of businesses struggling to source warehouse capacity is beginning to have a serious effect on industries up and down the country.

The severity of the current situation has been highlighted by the United Kingdom Warehousing Association (UKWA) who have suggested that over the coming weeks the increased demand for additional warehousing services will be vital to migrating the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak on supply chains and to keep goods moving.

As labour shortages plight the nation due to workers becoming ill, are self-isolating or have to care for children at home, the UKWA predicts that warehousing and distribution services could cripple under the pressure without a viable solution moving forward.

To assist companies struggling to fulfil orders at the challenging time, W.E. Deane is able to offering full warehousing, pick and pack, distribution and fulfilment services and therefore, is well-placed to meet the ever-increasing demand that faces business throughout the UK.

Robert Falconer, Managing Director commented: “In light of recent events, we have taken the decision to release 5000 pallet spaces at our Essex/ London-based site to relieve the pressure on businesses struggling to source warehouse capacity and store their stock.

“The Coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on every single stage of the supply chain so far, with warehouse capacity becoming yet another casualty of the pandemic – during a time where warehouse space was already in short supply, largely due to Brexit.

“The situation has however become increasingly more problematic in recent months as the fallout from the Coronavirus pandemic continues to bring businesses to a grinding halt, especially those that have fallen foul of the current capacity crunch.

“We are seeing a sharp increase in businesses finding difficulty in maintaining a consistent stream of supplies to their customers and predict that this will become a mainstay for the next few months as the squeeze of capacity shortages becomes tighter.”

With sites across the UK, Europe and South Africa, W.E. Deane has a leading name in the freight forwarding sector having been established for over 50 years since 1963, where they have since provided a one stop shop bespoke logistics solution to clients across the world.

