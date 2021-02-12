Walker Logistics announce 317 per cent Q4 throughput jump

Online fulfilment solutions specialist, Walker Logistics, experienced a 317 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of e-commerce orders picked, packed and dispatched at its 250,000 sq ft logistics hub in Berkshire during the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to Charlie Walker, Walker Logistics’ head of marketing, the upturn in activity not only reflects the general increase in online shopping across the country throughout the Covid pandemic, but is also due to the fact that Walker added a number of important new accounts to its client base throughout the year.

He says: “Of course, our existing client companies all experienced strong demand for their products from internet shoppers during the latest lockdown, but we have also taken on some significant new contracts across a number of sectors that have had an impact on our Q4 figures.”

Importantly, despite the notable increase in the volume of orders processed, picking speeds and picking accuracy remained high. The company reports that it achieved typical picking accuracy of 99.98 per cent.

To keep pace with the order throughput hike Walker has increased the size of its workforce by more than 20 per cent since September of last year.

To ensure the safety of all workers, Walker has introduced stringent social distancing measures across its business. “We always put the welfare of those who work for us first and have designed our picking and packing areas to make staff feel safe and comfortable as they go about their daily routine,” adds Charlie Walker.