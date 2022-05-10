Walker Logistics announce three new contract wins

Berkshire-based order fulfilment specialist, Walker Logistics, has secured contracts to provide a range of supply chain services to three new clients.

The trio of recent additions to Walker’s growing client roster are: a leading US-brand of dietary supplements and personal care products; a producer of nutritional performance-supplements designed specifically for football players; and, a manufacturer of biodegradable and compostable period-care products.

Walker will deliver a range of B2B and B2C fulfilment and value-added services to each of its new accounts. For example, the fast-growing, planet-friendly period-care range is supplied to retailers, offices and directly to consumers. The company sought an outsourced logistics partner that could help it to consolidate the effort required to meet the rapidly rising demand for its products through its various sales channels. The appointment of Walker has also allowed many of the company’s key personnel to free-up time and focus on other more profitable areas of the business.

Meanwhile, Walker will handle all of its new dietary supplements and personal care products client’s UK business to ensure that online orders reach customers the next day.

And, for the footballer’s nutritional supplements provider, Walker will dispatch orders directly to consumers as well as to football clubs and, as the brand expands, overseas distributors worldwide.

Charlie Walker, sales and marketing director of Walker Logistics, commented: “We are clearly very pleased to be able to announce these contract wins and look forward to working closely with all three companies in the months ahead and helping them to develop their businesses by maximising the efficiency of their supply chains.”

