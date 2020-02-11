Walker Logistics appoint Financial Controller

RUD lifting and lashing points
Berkshire-based fulfillment specialist, Walker Logistics, has announced the appointment of Neil Couling to the position of financial controller.

Neil, who has held senior finance management roles within a number of high profile organisations across diverse industry sectors, will be directly responsible for overseeing Walker’s accounting and financial management operations.

Neil Couling commented: “Walker Logistics is a highly successful and growing player in the supply chain management and fulfilment sector and I am looking forward to contributing towards the company’s ongoing financial strategy.”

Bob Montague, Walker Logistics’ managing director, commented: “We are positive that Neil will make a constructive and valuable contribution to our business, particularly at a time when demand for our range of logistics services is growing. We’ve been careful in our search for a new financial controller and feel that we have found the right candidate in Neil.”

Operating from a modern facility close to Junction 14 of the M4, Walker Logistics offers a comprehensive range of bespoke logistics services to a broad range of clients. The company was established in 1999.

www.walkerlogistics.com

