Walker Logistics appoint new Chief Financial Officer

Leading order fulfilment specialist, Walker Logistics, has announced that David McAvoy has joined its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr McAvoy has many years experience as a senior finance professional. His most recent role was with the holiday cruise ship company, Carnival UK plc, where he held the position of Assistant Director – Finance Business Partnering.

David McAvoy commented : “Walker Logistics is a highly successful and growing business in the supply chain management and fulfilment sector and I am looking forward to contributing towards the company’s continued growth and success.”

William Walker, Walker Logistics’ Managing Director, said: “I am very excited that David McAvoy has agreed to join our senior leadership team. He has broad experience of a range of business sectors which I know will prove invaluable to us as we continue to build Walker Logistics during what is likely to be a challenging period for the global economy.”

Operating from a modern facility close to Junction 14 of the M4, Walker Logistics offers a comprehensive range of bespoke logistics services to a diverse client base. The company was established in 1999.

