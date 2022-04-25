ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
Walker Logistics appoint new Chief Financial Officer

MHWmagazine 5 hours ago Appointments

Leading order fulfilment specialist, Walker Logistics, has announced that David McAvoy has joined its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr McAvoy has many years experience as a senior finance professional. His most recent role was with the holiday cruise ship company, Carnival UK plc, where he held the position of Assistant Director – Finance Business Partnering.

David McAvoy commented : “Walker Logistics is a highly successful and growing business in the supply chain management and fulfilment sector and I am looking forward to contributing towards the company’s continued growth and success.”

William Walker, Walker Logistics’ Managing Director, said: “I am very excited that David McAvoy has agreed to join our senior leadership team. He has broad experience of a range of business sectors which I know will prove invaluable to us as we continue to build Walker Logistics during what is likely to be a challenging period for the global economy.”

Operating from a modern facility close to Junction 14 of the M4, Walker Logistics offers a comprehensive range of bespoke logistics services to a diverse client base. The company was established in 1999.

www.walkerlogistics.com

