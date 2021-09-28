Walker Logistics appoint new Head of Operations

Online fulfillment and supply chain solutions specialist, Walker Logistics, has appointed Adrian Skirrow as its new Head of Operations.

With over 20 years’ leadership experience, Adrian has held a number of senior operational positions across the manufacturing and logistics sectors.

In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing all administrative and operational processes at Walker’s 250,000 sq ft multi-user storage and order fulfilment facility in Berkshire.

William Walker, managing director of Walker Logistics, commented: “Adrian has expertise and strength in areas that are key to us as a company and his extensive knowledge of the UK distribution and logistics market, together with his wealth of professional relationships, will be of great value to Walker and our clients.

“I have already seen the positive influence he is exerting and I am looking forward to working with Adrian over the coming years as we continue to take Walker Logistics forward.”

Adrian Skirrow said: “I am very happy to join such a dynamic company as Walker at an extremely exciting time in its history and I hope to make a major impact on the business from day one.”

Earlier this year Walker Logistics announced that it had received planning permission to build a new 125,000 sq ft warehouse on land adjacent to its existing multi-user hub. Construction is expected to start early next year and the work is projected to be complete by the end of 2022.

www.walkerlogistics.com