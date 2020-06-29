Walker Logistics appoint new managing director

Berkshire-based fulfilment specialist, Walker Logistics, has announced the appointment of William Walker as its new managing director. William assumes this role from Bob Montague, who has served as MD for the past 15 years. Bob will remain with the company in a consultancy role.

William Walker has held a number of roles within Walker since entering the business and most recently served as sales and marketing director. He has been working side-by-side with Bob Montague to allow a smooth transition and continuity of leadership.

Walker Logistics’ chairman, Philip Walker, commented: “William has been instrumental in the company’s success and has helped transform Walker Logistics into a world-class third party logistics services provider. Our clients and employees can have real confidence in William being an excellent choice to lead the company in the next phase of its development.”

William Walker said: “”I am naturally excited to be taking on this role and heading up such a professional and committed team. These are exciting times for the logistics industry and I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Away from the office William is a keen sportsman and represents local football and cricket teams.

Established in 1999, Walker Logistics offers a comprehensive range of bespoke omni-channel logistics services including high volume DTC fulfillment to a broad range of clients from a modern facility close to Junction 14 of the M4.