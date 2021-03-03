Walkers Transport secures £20m logistics contract with Sika Everbuild

Walkers Transport has secured a three-year transport and logistics contract worth over £20million with the UK’s leading sealant, adhesive and building chemical supplier, Sika Everbuild.

Under the terms of the new contract, Walkers becomes Everbuild’s principal transport and logistic partner; and will be responsible for inbound and outbound logistics and the provision of all transport throughout the UK and Europe. The two Leeds-based companies have partnered for over a decade, but the new multimillion-pound contract represents a significant growth opportunity for both businesses.

Jason Scott, group managing director at Walkers Transport said: “We are delighted to be able to further cement our relationship with Everbuild. To have them show their faith in us by awarding such a huge contract is testament to our ‘Can Do’ philosophy, which sees us going above and beyond to always deliver quality centric service from all teams across the group.”

Everbuild will be the first customer to utilise Walkers new Insight Portal – a recent major technological investment that the company says is an industry first.

“The Insight Portal is fully customisable to customer requirements and allows seamless integration with third party suppliers,” explained Jason. “Everbuild will benefit from the reduction in time to service customers and create value for the business as all consignment data can be managed in one place.”

Andy Butler, lead buyer UK of Sika Everbuild, said: “A business is only as strong as its partners, and in Walkers Transport we have a partner we know adds to the strength of our business. I look forward to working with Jason and his team for many years to come.”

Founded in 1979, Walkers Transport today operates a fleet of vehicles from depots in Leeds, Manchester and the Midlands; delivering 1.2 million pallets in 2020 and set to grow to 1.5 million pallets in 2021.

The company also operates the Northern Hub of Europe’s largest pallet delivery network, Palletways, from its Leeds facility.

Based in Leeds, Everbuild is part of the Sika Group of companies – having been acquired by the specialty chemicals group in 2013.

For more information on Walkers Transport visit www.walkers-transport.co.uk or call 0113 5188182