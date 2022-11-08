Walkers Transport secures FORS Bronze Accreditation

Walkers Transport, a member of the Palletways network, has secured a Bronze accreditation from the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) in recognition of the firm’s sustained commitment to high quality fleet transport.

FORS is a voluntary accreditation scheme for fleet operators which aims to drive up standards within fleet operations and demonstrate which operators are achieving exemplary levels of best practice in safety, efficiency, and environmental protection.

Tim Bentley, Group Safety, Health, Environmental, and Quality (SHEQ) Manager at Walkers Transport, said: “Bronze accreditation officially recognises that we employ good practice and that we’re fully compliant with the requirements laid out by the FORS Standard. This includes our dedication to driver and vehicle safety, combined with improving operating practices through effective monitoring of fuel and tyre usage.

“This accreditation emphasises the safety and environmental impact of our fleet and efficiency to customers. It’s a great coup for us and one that sends out a strong signal to our customers and competitors that we’re committed to continuous improvement.”

The industry-led FORS accreditation scheme promotes road freight as a safe and sustainable mode of transportation. It’s open to any company that operates a fleet and to the organisations that award contracts to them.

With a fleet ranging from vans to 44t trucks, Walkers Transport Group delivers an expansive array of goods for a multitude of sectors including Construction, Automotive, Manufacturing, and Retail. In partnership with Palletways, Walkers Transport Group also operates the Northern Hub in Leeds, providing an express gateway across the UK for ambient freight.

Walkers Transport is one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network, belonging to Imperial, a DP World company. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

https://uk.palletways.com/en