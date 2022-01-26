King size crane for metal recycling at Redcar

Multi-award winning, metal and waste recycling specialist, Ward, has invested in a Mantsinen 70 hydraulic crane for its metal processing site at Redcar Bulk Terminal, to increase its export handling capacity for ferrous metals.

The purchase of the brand-new diesel powered Mantsinen 70 is the largest single investment in material handling equipment Ward has made to date at over €800,000. The heavy-duty machine, developed with state-of-the-art technology has a maximum reach of 24 metres and weighs 95 tonnes. It can lift up to 15 tonnes of material in each movement.

Thomas Ward, Commercial Director at Ward, said: “This is the largest piece of equipment in our business to date for bulk handling of scrap metal. The new Mantsinen 70 hydraulic crane is more energy efficient, helping to reduce both our handling costs and CO2 emissions per tonne at our Redcar site. It also has the benefit of helping to increase loading speeds, which is important factor when loading for our end users.”

The Midlands-based business, with sites nationwide, purchased the brand new Mantsinen 70 through Cooper Handling, the exclusive UK distributor of Mantsinen hydraulic cranes, in early 2021 and took delivery in December.

Martin Vanstone-Dale, Manager of Sales & Rental MHE at Cooper Handling, said:” The concept of hydraulic cranes is all based around cycle times and productivity, which makes it ideal for Ward. They offer pinpoint accuracy and are more wind resistant thus aiding port operations and increasing efficiency. With added safety features and flexible attachments, we’re pleased to have been able to support Ward in acquiring an energy efficient option for its metal processing operations.”

As part of The Ward Way sustainability strategy to 2030, the Ward team has also opted for the HybriLift® energy saving system. This optional extra provides greater load movement while using less energy, further demonstrating Ward’s ongoing commitment to carbon reduction and lowering energy consumption, increasing efficiency by up to 35 per cent.

With three fixed cabin positions or two different cabin elevators, the Mantsinen 70 ensures stability and safety in the most challenging environments. It’s quick coupling, means the change of attachment can be made in a few minutes, reducing operational downtime.

The multi-award winning, independent fourth generation family business has invested significantly over the last few years with a new head office in Ilkeston, ongoing upgrades to its transport facilities and improvements to its fleet. It has opened a rail terminal and another new deep sea port facility in Redcar in July 2021. This further expands its metal recycling capabilities and follows the deep-sea port development at Immingham in 2018.

For more information on Ward’s metal recycling and waste management capabilities visit www.ward.com.