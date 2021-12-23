Warehouse impact protection specialists sees strong growth in UK and overseas markets in 2022 

A strong warehouse and logistics sector will continue to drive growth for industrial workplace safety and impact protection solutions in 2022, says Susy Keating, managing director at Brandsafe.

She anticipates the UK industrial market will be ‘buoyant’ over the next 12 months as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic and activity remains busy, particularly in the face of a warehousing industry that will see the UK require an extra 92 million sq. ft. of warehousing space over the next three years – the demand for online grocery sales alone will account for 7.1 million sq. ft. of this additional space*.

Developments in this fast-paced sector will continue to ‘surge’ ahead with cost-effective products such as safety barriers, bollards, column protectors, safety cages and flexi delineators increasingly specified for both new build and upgrade projects, delivering improved levels of premises safety.

2021 has seen strong trading levels for Brandsafe, with work for Amazon among other customers contributing to success in providing bespoke industrial workplace safety solutions for major warehouse and logistics centre infrastructure projects across the UK and Europe.

The company sees the trend among logistics and distribution centre operators for added value solutions increasing over the next 12 months as they step up their investment programmes.

With billions of pounds worth of investment being directed into UK warehouse and storage facilities, the need to maintain best practice around health and safety in constantly evolving distribution and fulfilment environments remains paramount, said Susy Keating.

She added: “Keeping people and property safe and secure must always be a priority as businesses look to expand their activities in the coming months. For the warehousing sector this is obviously critical, so we will see new products and applications coming forward to support this fast-paced industry, delivering the highest levels of performance and operational integration.”

With quality, high-performance products at the forefront of industrial building design and specification, there will be discernible growth for workplace safety and associated impact protection solutions across all regional markets.

“There are effective solutions out there to ensure that safety and protection within buildings should never be overlooked or ignored regardless of geographical location and reach – it’s a matter of designing in these products as part of a holistic approach to operational effectiveness,” Susy Keating said.

Part of IWS Group, Brandsafe specialises in bespoke designed impact protection systems and solutions for distribution centres, warehouses, and manufacturing and production facilities.

