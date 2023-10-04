Warehousing ignored by Government

The UK Warehousing Association has reacted with frustration to the publication of the Migration Advisory Committee’s (MAC) review of the Shortage Occupation List. Forklift truck drivers and warehouse operatives are not even mentioned in the report.

Having led a co-ordinated campaign during the review period in 2022 demonstrating the critical labour shortages being suffered by the warehousing and logistics sector and despite submitting a formal request on behalf of its members, the trade body says its recommendations have been overlooked.

CEO Clare Bottle, pictured, protested: “Our industry is crucial to the economy, we can deliver growth, improve productivity and achieve social mobility and levelling up – all aligned with the stated aims of this Government – yet when we ask for support, we are simply ignored. Ministers cannot afford to keep disregarding these ongoing labour shortages.”

