WasteAid welcomes three new Board members

New Board members appointed to help steer WasteAid through its next phase of development

Three Trustees bring a wealth of experience in government, international development, humanitarian and water and sanitation

WasteAid has, last week, delivered a programme of events at COP26 to raise awareness of the value of global waste management for health and the climate

WasteAid, the UK-based international NGO that shares waste management and recycling skills with policymakers and communities in lower- and middle-income countries, has welcomed three new Trustees to its Board. Between them, they bring a wealth of experience in government, international development, humanitarian programmes, and water and sanitation.

Claudio Deola is a Senior Humanitarian WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) Advisor at Save the Children where he currently coordinates the global humanitarian WASH response. He has almost 20 years of practical experience in the WASH sector, both in direct implementation and in remote support. He has worked with different types of organisations in multicultural environments, in large scale operations and in complex emergencies as well as in early recovery. He has a sound academic grounding in engineering and humanitarian assistance, having completed a MSc in Hydraulic and Environmental Engineering and a MA in Humanitarian Aid. He has a strong commitment to impact effectiveness in humanitarian assistance, and is currently co-chairing the Global WASH Roadmap 2020-2025.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to become part of the board of trustees. I believe WasteAid’s mission is a crucial one that can improve the health and quality of life of many people and bring more visibility to an overlooked problem. Having just joined the board, I am already incredibly impressed by the work WasteAid is doing and by the commitment, energy and passion of its staff.”

Enzo Martinelli is an international development professional who has been working for over 30 years with international NGOs based in the UK, Italy and Germany, where he has gained expertise in organisational development, resource mobilisation, programme development and project management. Enzo’s areas of interest are quite diverse and encompass community-based interventions in small business development and microfinance, formal and adult education, human rights protection, freedom of press, media development and environmental protection.

Enzo Martinelli said: “Environmental protection and waste management are critical elements in mitigating climate change risks. Within this context, WasteAid commitment to the promotion of more sustainable practices and policies around waste management is very laudable. I am honoured to have had the opportunity to join their Board of Trustees at a time of exponential growth for the organisation, which is a clear signal of the urgency for such interventions and of the great demand for greater impact for this work worldwide.”

Deborah Sacks has worked in the waste management industry for over twenty years, in both the public and private sectors. Since 2010 she has run a waste management consultancy that focuses on work with local and central government identifying the steps needed to improve waste management performance within the UK and other countries around the world.

Deborah has also been on the board of a number of different charities in the UK and brings extensive experience to WasteAid in both the UK and abroad.

Chair of the WasteAid Board Sarahjane Widdowson said: “we’re pleased to welcome Deborah, Enzo and Claudio and look forward to strengthening our board with their diverse skills and experience. We’d also like to say a big thank you to our two outgoing trustees Rachel Wildblood and Ray Georgeson, who were founder members of the board. WasteAid continues to make an impact on an important and yet often overlooked area, and the board are ready to support our fantastic staff to continue their impressive work in raising awareness of this important issue and scaling the organisation to amplify our impact.

WasteAid at COP26

WasteAid published its first Annual Review in September this year, and in preparation for COP26 launched its Waste & Climate hub. In Glasgow, WasteAid delivered key messages on the health and climate impacts of open burning, the need for universal access to waste management services, and how partnerships across the value chain can accelerate change.

WasteAid’s programme included a COP26 official side event on the importance of global waste management for climate action; a panel discussion on the health impacts of black carbon from waste burning in the World Health Organisation Pavilion; and a WasteAid/Bright Blue panel event on moving from open burning to a circular economy, featuring Ceris Turner-Bailes, WasteAid CEO, Charles Heaulme, Chief Executive of Huhtamaki, and H.E. Lamin Dibba, the Environment Minister for The Gambia.

COP27 will take place in Egypt and the WasteAid executive will continue to work with partners to build understanding of the health and climate benefits of sustainable waste management in advance of the next Conference of Parties.

More about WasteAid

WasteAid is a leading international development organisation on a mission to tackle the global waste crisis. 2 billion people do not have their waste collected and 3 billion lack a decent disposal site, leading to the spread of disease and polluting the air, land, rivers and oceans.

WasteAid works with policy-makers and communities in low- and middle-income countries to address the root causes of climate change and marine plastic pollution.

WasteAid shares waste management knowledge and skills; trains people to become self-employed recycling entrepreneurs; and influences decision-makers and the donor community to increase investment in waste management.

