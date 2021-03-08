“We want to hear from you”: Outstanding fleets invited to enter UK Fleet Champions Awards 2021

Safety conscious fleet operators, suppliers, manufacturers and individuals are being invited to enter Brake’s prestigious UK Fleet Champions Awards 2021.

Entries for the 2021 UK Fleet Champions Awards open on Friday 5 March and will close on 11 June. The Awards will then be judged and will be presented at a virtual ceremony on Thursday 23 September.

These prestigious awards recognise the achievements of those working to prevent crashes and reduce pollution caused by vehicles used for work purposes.

This year’s award categories are:

Company Driver Safety

Public Sector Driver Safety

Sustainable Journeys

Dr Will Murray Award for Analysis and Action

Fleet Safety Innovation

Fleet Safety Product

Road Safety in the Community

Safe Vehicles

Road Risk Manager of the Year

Kevin Storey Award for Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety

Scott Williams, head of programme delivery at Brake, said: “We know there are thousands of examples of fleets across the industry that demonstrate outstanding commitments to road safety every day. If you work in one of these fleets, or know someone who has gone above and beyond to reduce the number of crashes on our roads or the pollution caused by vehicles, we want to hear from you. Entering the UK Fleet Champions Awards is a great opportunity to gain recognition for your achievements.”

Entry forms and guidance can be accessed from the Global Fleet Champions website at https://globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-champions-awards/uk-fleet-champions-awards/. For more information, please contact globalfleetchampions@brake.org.uk