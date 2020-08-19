Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone to signpost the future of fleet innovation at Commercial Motor Show

Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone are looking forward to an ‘incredible opportunity’ to bring their latest products and connected mobility solutions to life at the virtual Commercial Motor Show this autumn.

The companies are working together to demonstrate how advanced technologies can help truck and van operators drive efficiencies, realise cost-savings, reduce their carbon footprint and raise the bar in service delivery.

The Commercial Motor Show will be going ahead as a virtual exhibition and conference this year, running from September 29 to October 1. Visitors to the road transport industry event will see the latest vehicles, products and services offered by exhibitors online, as well as get the chance to listen to webinars, and take part in live exhibitor chats, video calls and product demonstrations.

Beverley Wise, Sales Director UK, Webfleet Solutions, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for fleet operators to discover more about how mobility solutions can help shape the future of their operations and drive cost efficiencies as they navigate the post-pandemic landscape.

“The transition from TomTom Telematics to Webfleet Solutions paves the way to a more connected, more holistic future in fleet and mobility management services. With us, Bridgestone EMIA now manages 1.2 million mobility and fleet management subscriptions.

“At the online Commercial Motor Show, we look forward to demonstrating how the synergies between our two brands can set truck and van operators on the right track to achieving their company-wide objectives, whilst delivering outstanding service and results.”

Bridgestone’s Commercial Sales Director Greg Ward said: “Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone fit perfectly from a strategic point of view and gives us a reinforced footprint in mobility solutions that make fleet operations more effective and efficient. We are looking forward to working together at the virtual exhibition and bringing these solutions to life to commercial fleets in a new and exciting way.

“We are continuing on our transformation journey from tyre producer to mobility solutions leader with Webfleet Solutions. With demand for fleet-based mobility growing year-on-year, fleet managers need more than ever before a reliable and innovative partner to help them maximise their effectiveness and efficiency through increased productivity and minimised total cost of ownership.

“Now, together, Bridgestone and Webfleet Solutions have the tools, insights and experience to fulfil those demands. We look forward to bringing this message to life.”

At the three-day online event, Webfleet Solutions will demonstrate how business processes can be streamlined with seamlessly connected, end-to-end systems, including integrations with applications ranging from transport management systems and on-board cameras, to mileage, route optimisation and HGV specific navigation.

People can also learn about the latest enhanced WEBFLEET features for the transport sector, including Asset Tracking, which gives companies visibility over the position and usage of their powered assets, and TachoShare, a remote download and archiving module that enables users to share data directly with their analysis software.

Meanwhile, Bridgestone will talk about the latest additions to their tyre ranges, including the Ecopia H002, engineered to improve companies’ fuel economy and reduce CO2 emissions, the ultra-durable Duravis R002, designed to help fleets lower their operational costs by reducing cost per kilometre, and the COACH-AP 001, a cost-efficient option developed specifically for coach fleet managers.