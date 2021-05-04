Webfleet Solutions launches WEBFLEET Video – a fully-integrated video telematics solution

WEBFLEET Video combines Webfleet Solutions’ award-winning fleet management system with Lytx’s best-in-class video telematics on one, integrated platform.

The solution is supported by the CAM 50 dashcam, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically identify risk and help prevent accidents.

Users can configure the solution to respect the privacy of drivers and other road users.

Webfleet Solutions has launched a fully-integrated video telematics system that allows users to access and manage their vehicles and in-vehicle cameras from a single interface.

WEBFLEET Video combines industry leading technology from Webfleet Solutions – one of the world’s leading telematics providers and part of Bridgestone – and Lytx – a leading global provider of video telematics solutions for fleets – on one platform.

Road facing and optional cabin facing HD dashcam event footage is displayed alongside driving data to give users the full context of road incidents. Users can request video from a specific time and position of a previous trip or instantly livestream from the road, to take action immediately when an incident occurs.

Accompanying WEBFLEET Video is the CAM 50 dashcam, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automatically identify risky behaviour, such as distracted driving and mobile phone usage. It then notifies the driver with a visual and audio alert, helping them avoid dangerous situations.

“For the fleets we serve, safeguarding drivers is crucial,” said Taco van der Leij, Vice President of Webfleet Solutions Europe.

“And the more accurate a picture you have of what’s occurring on the road, the more protection you can give them. This is what WEBFLEET Video delivers. With footage from the road, drivers get clear examples of how they can drive safer along with evidence to protect them should they fall victim to a fraudulent claim.

“AI takes things a step further. Rather than just reacting to incidents that have already happened, it proactively prevents dangerous situations from developing in the first place. And it does so accurately, utilising algorithms based on more than 20 years of Lytx’s high-quality data collection to deliver 95% accuracy on motion alerts.”

As well as keeping drivers safe, WEBFLEET Video is designed to respect their privacy and help fleets meet the demands of their region’s privacy legislation. Users, for example, can configure the cabin-facing camera to be on or off, or turn on ‘privacy suppressed’ mode to prevent events from being retrieved from the device. The dashcam also comes with a special cap to close the cabin facing camera if needed.

“With WEBFLEET Video, we provide a truly best-in-class video telematics solution,” added Van der Leij. “Our goal is to empower fleets to increase safety, lower insurance premiums and reduce vehicle downtime.”

webfleet.com.