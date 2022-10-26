Webfleet wins Telematics Award for road safety project

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s globally trusted fleet management solution, has received the Best Project accolade at this year’s Telematics Awards, organised by Telematik-Markt.de.

The winning project was built upon Webfleet Video, its AI-enabled video telematics solution.

The project is a collaboration between Webfleet, Haftpflichtgemeinschaft Deutscher Nahverkehrs- und Versorgungsunternehmen Allgemein VVaG (HDNA), Haftpflichtgemeinschaft Deutscher Nahverkehrs- und Versorgungsunternehmen (HDN), the consultancy company RiskGuard and Webfleet’s distribution partner Xplus1. These organisations are working together with the shared aim of increasing safety on German roads.

The Webfleet Video solution combines dashcam footage, AI-enabled in-cab feedback and driving data to help drivers avoid danger and help businesses defend against false claims.

RiskGuard, and its associated safety coaches, use this solution to develop further safety measures, focusing on preventing accidents and the associated downtimes and costs that come with them. As well as improving the safety of individual drivers, these measures are also designed to improve fleet sustainability, both goals that are important to the liability associations HDN and HDNA.

“We’re delighted with the jury’s decision as it underlines how important it is for companies to promote safe driving amongst their employees,” said Taco van der Leij, VP Webfleet Europe.

“This project is designed to give people the tools they need to improve driving behaviour, which in turn improves the safety of all road users. It’s also good news for the businesses that participate. Fewer accidents mean safer drivers, less disruptions and less costly repairs, downtime and claims.”

The Telematics Award has been presented every two years by the Telematik-Markt.de media group since 2010.

The competition aims to make the telematics industry more transparent, better known and easier for users to understand. It is also an opportunity to present future trends, with examples of best practices. The submissions for the award are reviewed and evaluated by a jury of experts.

