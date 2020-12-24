Welcome to Materials Handling World and this week’s and year’s round-up

As all within the logistics and materials handling profession we wait with bated breath for the 2,000 page Brexit compromise document to be announced in detail.

We pay sympathy to the thousands of truck and van drivers listening for lift-off instructions whilst waiting on disused runways and motorways in Kent. At the same time many hauliers still journey there to secure a place in queue for a virus proof negative passport to continue delivering their load lugging through the border to Europe.

Many continental drivers have remained there for days attempting to journey home with little or no support or indications of timescale for release and face the potential ‘no hope of getting home for Christmas’. Now patience has begun to run thin.

2020, a year of challenges for all, a constant maze of turns and dead ends, unfortunately for some they will never make it out. But it’s NOT all totally tragic, there is an exit from the maze, as the virus adapts, so can we.

Many thanks from all at Materials Handling World to our readers, contributors and sponsors. We all wish you a Safe and Happy Christmas and a far better New Year.

Thank You

David Ramsay and all of the Team