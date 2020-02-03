Whale Engineering Spins New Web

whale.engineering is the URL of the new capabilities and services website of Whale Engineering – a turnkey solutions provider of highly engineered universal and bespoke mechanical parts and assemblies, and engineering technical services.

A division Whale Tankers – one of the largest manufacturers of liquid waste vacuum tankers and jetting equipment in Europe – Whale Engineering has access to a manufacturing site in the Midlands of more than 17 acres, whilst also operating from Tamil Nadu in the Indian sub-continent.

Enjoying a worldwide presence and a growing reputation for the latest design, production and testing technologies deployed to create a diverse range competitively-priced components, Whale Engineering services a diverse range of customers operating in the water & waste treatment, construction, mining, industrial, automotive, aerospace, packaging, power & energy and textile machinery sectors.

Being able to draw on the resources of Whale Tankers, a company recognised for its engineering capabilities on a worldwide scale and one that enjoys successful relationships with partners in more than 44 countries, Whale Engineering is already supporting customers in these export markets. Aligned to Whale Tankers’ focus on delivering engineering excellence, all Whale Engineering components and assemblies are fully legislatively and regulatory compliant, and designed and manufactured to fully European accredited ISO 9001:2015 quality standards.

Available in base metals of iron, steel and non-ferrous, plus other composites such as plastics and rubber, all products are precision engineered to exacting high quality standards and extensively tested to ensure 100% reliability.

Utilising the latest technologies across all stages of manufacture, the Whale Engineering facility is equipped with the latest CNC technology, including both horizontal and vertical turning centres, as well as 3D printing. Also featured are four and five axis machining centres, the latest grinding equipment, plus an in-house fabrication centre, paint plant and testing and quality control area.

Production is coordinated by a highly skilled team of design and manufacturing engineers who possess vast experience in creating parts and assemblies for customised projects. Using the latest technology and simulation software, development of a diverse range of universal and complex products has been made possible.

Whale Engineering adopts a policy of progressive quality control improvement at each and every state of production that is coordinated by a five-strong team dedicated to this field. Furthermore, a 20-plus strong team of technical design engineers, all of who are fully trained in the latest CFD and FEA techniques, work closely with both Whale Tankers and external customers to deliver an outstanding and industry-leading customer support function.

Commenting on behalf of the Whale Engineering team, Shaj Hussain, Director of Whale Enterprise said: “The new website is the perfect platform from which to showcase and promote the diverse range of subcontracting services that Whale Engineering has the capability of supplying and we are confident it will help promote the business to a diverse range of customers operating in a variety of industry sectors.”

Concluding, Mark Warmington, Head of the Whale Group of Companies added: “We are extremely proud of our engineering heritage and through the website it is our intention to share our vision and commitment to the future, an ethos of providing reliability, service and value for life.”