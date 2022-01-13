Whale Tankers opens dedicated operation In Scotland

Whale Tankers – one of Europe’s largest manufacturers of liquid waste vacuum tankers and jetting equipment – has confirmed its commitment to further strengthen its position in Scotland having invested in a permanent base north of the border.

As Whale Tankers’ Managing Director, Mark Warmington states: “Having serviced a customer base in Scotland for more than 30 years, we believe the time is right for Whale Tankers to invest in the ongoing growth opportunities that exist in what is a key geographic market.”

Situated in the Fife town of Inverkeithing, the new Whale Tankers location will become a service, repair and parts centre of excellence that will serve to meet the needs of both private and public sector customers, not just within Scotland but the north of England.

Located on Belleknowles Industrial Estate, with direct access to the M90, the recent Whale facility features a three-bay workshop – equipped with the latest service equipment and technology – an extensive parts stock, offices and meeting rooms.

Responsibility for developing the Whale Tankers’ new Scottish home and the person tasked with overseeing its strategic development and day-to-day running is recently appointed Depot Manager, Ken MacLeod. Together with an initial team of four service engineers, one permanently located onsite and three operating in the field, Ken is also joined by a service and parts administrator, all of whom will be responsible for delivering a full range of aftersales service and parts provision.

Enjoying full integration with the suite of support systems deployed by Whale Tankers at their main head office and manufacturing site in the West Midlands, Ken and his team will manage and oversee the provision of a service offering onsite that includes routine maintenance and repairs, tank testing, as well as managing fixed price maintenance packages available through Whale Tankers’ industry acclaimed WhaleCARE programme. The latter serves to ensure that all customer equipment is fully compliant with current legislative requirements.

Additionally, the quick response service team operating remotely across Scotland and the north of England will undertake all kinds of routine and preventative maintenance procedures. All of the engineers are fully trained, highly-experienced and equipped with the latest electronic service aids.

In terms of parts provision, in addition to already holding in excess of some 500 stock lines that are seen as being of critical importance in keeping customers on the move by helping reduce downtime, next day parts provision is also accessible to Ken and his team via Whale’s main parts operation at its head office and main manufacturing centre in the West Midlands.

Complementing and supporting the service and parts offering will be product familiarisation courses aimed at both operators and technicians. Delivered either onsite at a customer’s premises or at Whale Scotland, these will be conducted not only as part of a new vehicle package, but to serve as a refresher course for both private and public sector operators, with all attendees receiving an attendance certificate upon completion of the course.

As Ken comments: “Being given the opportunity to establish a Whale Tankers presence on the ground in Scotland is extremely exciting for all concerned. The new location is ideal for servicing the needs of customers the length and breadth of the country, and will enable us to better respond in a better, quicker and more efficient manner than ever before.

“Such a strategic move by Whale provides huge scope to demonstrate to a diverse and varied customer base exactly why its products remain the preferred choice of operators when it comes to operational performance, product quality and technological systems integration. Indeed the feedback that we have already received from customers such as Scottish Water, many leading councils, and other waste management specialists, has been extremely encouraging. Whale Tankers is an extremely progressive and forward thinking organisation, and it is our intention to ensure that its Scottish presence reflects this,” he added.

With a career spanning some 23 years in the truck hire industry, Ken has a wealth of experience when it comes to the field of aftersales service provision. It is a career that has seen him hold managerial positions with companies such as Ryder Truck Rental, Fraikin, Gulliver’s and Riverside Truck Rental, not just within Scotland but also across the UK.

Commenting on Ken’s appointment, Mark Warmington said: “These are exciting times for Whale Tankers in Scotland and the north of England, and we are delighted to have someone with Ken’s credentials and experience onboard to deliver the strategic development of Whale Tankers in such a important market. Having quite simply hit the ground running, Ken and his team are already beginning to make Whale’s presence felt on the ground and with many of our long-standing and key customers. These really are exciting times for all concerned. ”

www.whale.co.uk