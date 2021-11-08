Whistl acquires Relish

Whistl the UK’s leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, mail and parcels has acquired Relish, a FMCG product sampling specialist from Kin and Carta plc, the international digital transformation consultancy.

Relish began life in 2011 and has grown to be one of the leading product sampling agencies specialising mainly in the beauty and FMCG sectors. It enables brands to target consumers through matching them with synergistic partners e.g., placing a sample for a perfume brand within an online fashion delivery. Its customers include ASOS, BakedIn, Craft Gin Club, Deliveroo, Estee Lauder, Edgewell, Ferrero, HelloFresh, Missguided and PrettyLittleThing.

Through this acquisition, Whistl is able to expand the range of channels available to its customers when planning their in-home sampling campaigns. Relish will remain as a standalone brand with its 20+ team, led by Managing Directors Natalie Betts and Jonny Hall. The company will report into Mark Davies, Managing Director of Whistl Doordrop Media, the UK market leader in audience targeting and leaflet services.

Nick Wells, CEO, Whistl, said: “Product sampling plays an important role within the marketing mix and with our market leading expertise in targeting and campaign planning, particularly for online retailers and FMCG brands, the addition of Relish will enable us to broaden our portfolio of channels available to advertisers.

“The acquisition highlights our unique expertise and ability to help brands across the whole e-commerce journey, from targeting customers to fulfilling orders through to delivery management to the consumers door.

“We are looking forward to the Relish team joining us and they will be located with our team based at our new Bristol office.”

J Schwan, Kin + Carta CEO said ” Whistl Doordrop Media is the perfect partner for the Relish team and we are sure they will continue to grow and develop under new ownership as part of the Whistl Group. I’d like to thank Jonny and Natalie for their leadership and the entire Relish team for their contribution to Kin and Carta.

