Whistl and UKP Worldwide collaboration breaks new ground with seamless customs clearance

Whistl and UKP Worldwide are collaborating to offer their customers a seamless customs clearance service for mail and parcel customers who operate internationally.

The collaboration enables both their customer’s goods to pass through UK customs approved processes without unnecessary delay and means they’re the only ones offering an inhouse customs clearance service ensuring efficiency, reliability and regulatory compliance without having to engage in third parties to do so.

The relationship covers international mail, packets and parcels through both tracked and untracked service options and fully managed returns from certain countries.

UKPW also has a unique agreement with the United States Postal Service (USPS) allowing customers direct access to USPS services through its facility in New Jersey USA.

Nick Wells, CEO Whistl, said:

“As the UK’s trading relationships with the wider world are changing it is important for customers to be working with experts in the international import and export mail and parcel sector who can navigate this complex compliance journey.

“For example, recent research from Whistl found that 26% of respondents said the cost and complexity of customs/import charges stopped people making international online purchases. So, by working with UKP, Whistl continues to simplify the delivery management process by taking away unnecessary hurdles that can impede sales and ensure efficient and reliable delivery both in the UK and internationally.”

Lee Bucktrout, CEO UKP Worldwide, said:

“Whether you import, export or tranship parcels it’s imperative to select a partner who understands local and international regulations. By choosing UKP Worldwide (an Authorised Economic Operator – AEO) you will benefit from compliant customs procedures as well as a secure supply chain solution.”

“This collaboration allows UKP Worldwide to provide clearance solutions and seamless transfer to the Whistl carrier network with a single point of contact for customs clearance, final mile delivery and managed returns.”