RUD Lifting and Lashing Points
Temperature Controlled Storage & Distribution (TCS&D) Exhibition & Conference 2021
Post a Story on Materials Handling World
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
Whistl announces Parcelhub expansion into Essex and SE London

Whistl announces Parcelhub expansion into Essex and SE London

MHWmagazine 7 hours ago Supply Chain

Whistl has announced that Parcelhub, the leading provider of multi-carrier delivery solutions and proactive tracking support, has expanded its localised collection service to Essex and SE London through a new collection point located in Basildon.

The launch of this single daily parcel collection service for SME and mid-market retailers, wholesalers and brands will enable them to, for the first time, access over 600 delivery service options for their customers through 20 carrier partners both in the UK and internationally.

From its Basildon base, businesses in the RM, SS, IG, E, SE, BR and parts of the CM and DA postcode areas will be able to access the new Parcelhub service.

Steve Marjoram, Managing Director, Parcelhub said: “We are delighted to expand our service into Essex and Southeast London. Smaller businesses will now be able to access the benefits and flexibility of service that has traditionally only been available to large businesses.”

www.parcelhub.co.uk

Tags

Check Also

Post Office partners with DPD to roll-out ‘Click and Collect’ services across the UK

Post Office partners with DPD to roll-out ‘Click and Collect’ services across the UK

From next week, DPD will deliver parcels directly to Post Offices providing a convenient location …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved