Whistl announces Parcelhub expansion with new Leicester depot

Whistl has announced that Parcelhub, the UK’s leading provider of multi-carrier delivery solutions and proactive tracking support, has opened a Leicester based 10,000 sqft depot at Meridian Business Park, just off Junction 21 of the M1. The depot opening will create ten new jobs.

The new depot will support Parcelhub’s expansion of a single daily parcel collection service for SME and mid-market retailers, wholesalers and brands throughout Leicestershire, Rutland and the north of Northamptonshire. They will then have access to over 600 delivery service options for their customers through 20 carrier partners both in the UK and internationally.

Parcelhub has experienced high organic growth in recent years and has also benefited from the acceleration in eCommerce adoption following the pandemic lockdowns.

Whistl acquired Parcelhub in 2018 as part of its growth strategy into parcel delivery and e-fulfilment logistics management. Parcelhub is headquartered in Colwick Quays, Nottingham and has depots throughout the Midlands and South Yorkshire.

Steve Marjoram, Managing Director, Parcelhub said: “For the past 10 years, our 11,000 sq ft parcel collection and redistribution unit in Nottingham has grown rapidly and has reached capacity with up to 50,000 tracked parcels a week.

“Currently Parcelhub’s Nottingham depot collects and redistributes up to 20,000 tracked parcels per week from Leicester alone. Introducing this new 10,000 sq ft Leicester depot means we can provide extra capacity and better collection performance for Parcelhub’s existing East Midlands-based clients.

“We are delighted to announce the introduction of the new depot, which will create 10 new jobs for Collection Drivers, Warehouse Operatives and a hub Operation Manager.”

