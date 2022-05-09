Whistl appoint Managing Director of Parcels

Whistl the UK’s leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, mail and parcels has appointed Andy Underwood as its first Managing Director of Whistl Parcels.

Whistl Parcels will focus on large organisations and core strategic customers using its national network with its Parcelhub brand focusing on medium sized organisations and large SMEs with a more regionalised approach with onsite local collections and consolidated volumes.

Andy has been with Whistl for 16 years, rising from Senior Account Manager to Sales Director North during that time. Following Andy’s promotion Laura Sanjurgo has been promoted to Director of Sales North.

Alistair Cochrane, CEO Whistl, said:

“With the sustained growth in online shopping, we need to capitalise upon these growth opportunities with a dedicated approach to maximise the parcel growth potential and the appointment of Andy as Managing Director to drive this initiative will help achieve this.”

The company has made significant investment in the business in recent years through acquisition and the opening of new efficient mail and parcel processing depots and fulfilment centres.

