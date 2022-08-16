Whistl appoints Head of Operations

Whistl, the UK’s leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, mail and parcels has appointed Mark Lawrenson as its new Head of Operations for its Downstream Access business.

Whistl is the largest DSA operator in the UK with over 50% of the market and Mark will be responsible for its DSA hubs in Bristol, Bolton, Bedford, Glasgow and Belfast, processing 3.6bn items annually.

Mark joins Whistl from Royal Mail where he has spent the last 12 years in previous leadership roles. He will report into Dave Twiddle, Director of operations (Mail and Parcel Business).

Alistair Cochrane, Chef Executive Whistl, said “We are delighted to welcome Mark to the team. Head of Operations DSA is a new role and Mark will ensure that Whistl continues to provide cost effective and efficient services to our DSA customers.”

