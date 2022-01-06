Whistl appoints new Executive Chairman and CEO

Whistl the UK’s leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, mail and parcels has restructured and strengthened its senior leadership team to reflect the significant growth of the overall business in recent years and its diversification into ecommerce fulfilment.

Nick Wells has become Executive Chairman of the Whistl Group and will focus on the strategic direction and growth of the overall business. Alistair Cochrane will take up the role of Chief Executive Officer with Nigel Polglass continuing as Chief Operating Officer and Manoj Parmar as Chief Financial Officer.

Whistl has become the largest private logistics firm in the UK and is on target to become a £1 billion turnover business through strong organic growth and an acquisition strategy capitalizing on the significant opportunities in e-commerce services. It now has 2400 employees across 22 sites in the UK.

Whistl.co.uk