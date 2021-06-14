Whistl awarded IIP ‘We invest in people’ accreditation

Whistl, the UKs leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, contact centres, mail and parcels, has been awarded the Investors in People ‘We invest in people’, standard accreditation.

Whistl has been accredited by the IIP for a number of years and the recent audit now incorporates its acquisitions in Whistl Fulfillment and Parcelhub.

The accreditation means, that across Whistl, the principles and practices around supporting people are in place and everyone understands how to use them to make work better.

Research from the IIP shows that it is proven to be essential in delivering sustainable results. Organisations that lead, support and develop their workforce effectively are 17% more productive and 21% more profitable.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Whistl. Being accredited with ‘We invest in people’ is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places Whistl in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

Nick Wells, CEO, Whistl, said:

“Our Learning and Development team is committed to ensuring that everyone in Whistl has the knowledge, skills and expertise to perform to consistently high standards and achieve their potential. Despite the challenges of the past year, we have been able to secure this updated accreditation across the expanded business and I am grateful to everyone for their efforts.

Whistl is among 15,000 organisations across 75 countries committed that have received the IIP accreditation.