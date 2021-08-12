Whistl becomes fully RSQS registered

Whistl, the UKs leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, contact centres, mail and parcels, has become fully registered on the RSQS supplier qualification system.

The RSQS (Retail Suppliers Qualification System) is a cross-sector collaboration, compliance solution within the retail sector that reduces the time, cost, resources and duplication needed when providing information to this sector.

The accreditation mark is valued by some of the largest purchasers in retail industry as it provides confidence and assurance to potential buyers that a supplier is complying with a minimum set of standards including corporate responsibility, sector specific legislation, information security and GDPR.

Nick Wells, CEO, Whistl, said: “We are delighted that we can demonstrate through RSQS our ability to provide assurance and confidence to the retail industry, demonstrating compliance to regulators, internal policies and governance controls.

“I would like to thank the team involved for the hard work it takes to attain these standards”

The accreditation process was undertaken by Hellios, the experts in supplier information and risk management.

