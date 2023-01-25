Whistl secures Silver in Global Supplier CSR Rating

Whistl the UK’s leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, mail and parcels has secured a silver ranking from the international Ecovadis platform which evaluates companies on their environmental performance and corporate social responsibility.

In the third year of assessment the company has improved its score from 58% to 61% and is now in the top 20% of all companies rated by EcoVadis.

Over the year the Whistl showed significant improvement in the sustainable procurement and ethics areas of the platform, both scoring 10% higher than the previous submission. The company has launched new initiatives in these areas such as its Supplier Charter and gaining the CHAS accreditation which helped improve the scores.

The online evaluation tool enables procurement professionals to compare suppliers in terms of sustainability, environment and social and ethical work and also have access to view live any changes or improvements.

Nick Wells, Executive Chairman Whistl, said: “Securing Silver from EcoVadis reflects the hard work across the whole company as part of our ongoing strategy to operate as a sustainable business. The increase in our score underpins our commitment to ongoing improvement through our ESG initiatives.”

The EcoVadis certification takes into consideration four areas: Environment, Labour Practices, Fair Business and Sustainable Procurement. It is based on international CSR standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 200 spend categories and 160 countries.

EcoVadis has rated over 85,000 companies worldwide, mitigating risk for some of the world’s largest organisations, while positively impacting the environment, fostering transparency, and driving innovation.

www.Whistl.co.uk