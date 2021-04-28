Whistl to open three new fulfilment sites in Lutterworth, Northampton and Plymouth

Whistl, the leading independent provider of e-fulfilment solutions, has announced it is to accelerate its expansion into e-fulfillment with the opening of three new depots.

The largest building is a 300,000 sq ft brand new site within Magna Park South, Lutterworth. This site is Whistl’s largest dedicated 3PL logistics and distribution facility situated within the Midlands’ ‘Golden Triangle’ of logistics providers.

When complete, it will have parking for 41 HGVs, with 28 dock levelers and 2 level access points. It is built to operate at a 15% lower carbon footprint and has 12 electric charging points.

The second 133,000 sq ft depot is adjacent to Whistl’s Northampton, Moulton Park depot that was opened in the Autumn of 2020 and quickly reached capacity by the end of the year. As with the Magna Park South site this is a new build with a BREEAM rating of “Excellent”.

The final 35,000 sq ft depot in Plymouth is for Clientbase Fulfilment that Whistl acquired in 2020 and increases the number of depots in Devon to three with 135,000 sq ft capacity. 200 new jobs are expected to be created across the 3 new sites.

Whistl now has 11 fulfilment sites across the UK with over 1.4m sq ft pick and pack and returns warehouse capability and is targeting medium sized B2C and B2B retailers with a single account managed end to end fulfilment solution.

Nick Wells, CEO Whistl, said: “We are significantly investing in capacity for Whistl Fulfilment which is being driven by new customer demand for our services. Filling Northampton in a matter of weeks of opening demonstrates the attractiveness of the Whistl Fulfillment proposition. We now have the scale and flexibility to meet the increasingly complex demands of our e-commerce customers.”

“These new additions to our portfolio demonstrate our commitment to reducing our carbon impact and leading to longer term benefits for colleagues, customers and the communities we work within.

www.whistl.co.uk