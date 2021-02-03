Whistl to recruit Bedford drivers through Road to Logistics initiative

Whistl, the leading delivery management company in the UK, has teamed up with Road to Logistics the not-for-profit organisation, backed by Government, to offer HGV drivers roles with Whistl at its Bedford Super Depot.

The initiative set up in 2016 by the Road Haulage Association and Microlise to address the 45,000 HGV driver shortage in the UK helps people interested in becoming a driver by assessing their suitability then work with them to pass the test and link with partners for interview.

Road to Logistics is open to people who either earn under £17.5k a year or are out of work. The training and test is paid for which is typically costs around £3,000. There is a focus on widening the talent pool through from sections of society where individuals need help and support to regain self-confidence and independence.

Nick Wells, CEO Whistl said: “The Road to Logistics programme is playing a crucial role in widening the appeal and opportunities in HGV driving. As we grow the business we are looking to recruit HGV drivers based at our Bedford Super Depot. It’s a great career and we look forward to employing people through this scheme.”

The logistics sector employs over 3 million people in the UK and continues to grow, driven by the rapid expansion in ecommerce over recent years.