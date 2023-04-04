Whistl appoints Director of Contact Centres

Whistl, the UK’s leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, mail and parcels, has appointed James Revell as its first Director of Contact Centres.

James joins the company from AIR FRANCE KLM, where he led its award-winning international contact centres. James has been in the industry for 20 years, starting his career as a call handler and has progressed through the industry to senior leadership roles.

Whistl offers Multi-channel and Omni-channel Contact Centre Solutions across three sites in the UK, Gateshead, Paignton and Farnborough with 500 seats plus handling calls, email and social media interactions. The team is well established, many having been there for more than 9 years and demonstrate a personal and empathetic approach when dealing with enquiries and outbound campaign activity.

Nick Wells, Executive Chairman, said: “James is recognised for his proven track record in delivering a first-rate customer service and we are delighted that he will lead the Whistl Contact Centre team.”

James Revell commenting on his appointment said: “I am thrilled to be joining Whistl, working with their excellent contact centre team.”

