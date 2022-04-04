Whistl wins Gold COGS award for RNLI Covid campaign

Whistl Doordrop Media was crowned Gold the winner of the 2021 COGS award for best service provided in response to Covid-19 for the RNLI.

The COGS are run by the Institute of Promotional Marketing and celebrate the very best the industry has to offer.

The RNLI asked Whistl for their expertise to use a print channel that could reach out to the public and let them know they needed their help more than ever due to COVID 19.

Whistl targeted the top 8m households based on a combination of current and new supporters and their propensity to donate with a strong creative and call to action.

The campaign secured a 45% increase in new donors raising just short of £1m.

Becs Phillips, RNLI Marketing Manager, said: “The RNLI and Whistl worked collaboratively as one crew to quickly pivot and adapt the RNLI’s fundraising plan to include this new door drop activity with a story which showed the public why the RNLI needed urgent funds. Whistl gave everything they had to make this a fundraising success and to help the RNLI lifesavers. We’re so grateful Whistl helped us in our mission to save everyone.”

Mark Davis, MD Whistl Doordrop Media, said: “Whistl are experts in enabling charities to engage with people in their home and a door drop mailing was the perfect fit to raise much-needed donations for the charity. It is a data led, cost effective, highly targeted, accountable, and measurable performance channel that could reach people in their homes during lockdown. We are delighted with our award win and well done to everyone who worked on the campaign.”

Twitter: @WhistlUKNews LinkedIn: Whistl UK Ltd Website: Whistl.co.uk