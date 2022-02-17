Whittan Flies the Flag with the Made In Britain Marque

Whittan proudly announces its membership of the Made In Britain Organisation

Made in Britain represents the British manufacturing community. Instantly recognisable through its iconic collective mark, it stands for well-made British products, showcasing the highest standards in safety, design and quality, and representing value for money for consumers.

Whittan are best known for their wide range of lockers, shelving and adjustable pallet racking solutions which they supply for a multitude of applications and specifications in the UK and internationally. Home to seven trusted brands, all of which manufacture storage solutions, they are based in the West Midlands – which currently leads the UK manufacturing industry’s post lockdown boom .

This year Whittan are celebrating 70 years as a trusted manufacturer and supplier of storage products and solutions. They are acknowledged trendsetters across markets and industry sectors. Many of their well-known storage brands have been around for decades, earning the reputation and trust of their customers as a leading UK manufacturer through the quality and reliability of their products. Their story started in 1951 from a small workshop in the heart of England’s industrial ‘Black Country’. It was there that the original staff of six at The Handy Angle Company, later Link51, designed and started producing a range of practical slotted steel angles, pioneering the first pallet racking system using a bolted rather than welded frame. They went on to join other Whittan brands over the years, charting 70 years of British design, manufacture and installation in pallet racking, shelving and lockers in the UK and internationally.

Today, Whittan storage products and solutions can be found supporting leading industry and household brands, businesses and organisations across sectors and industries, spanning the length and breadth of the UK. They have industry-wide recognition of their manufacturing standards, locally and internationally. Many of their brands such as Link51, Apex and Polypal UK are ubiquitous in their markets, maintaining a reputation that is unparalleled in their sectors.

John Pearce, CEO at Made in Britain commented on their joining, “Whittan has a long heritage of creating exceptional manufacturing storage products in the West Midlands, and with their focus on quality, reliability and environmentally friendly practices, they embody much of what Made in Britain stands for.”

Jon Templeman, Whittan CEO said, “The UK consistently ranks among the global leaders in innovation and quality. At Whittan, we design, create, deliver, install and maintain the UK’s most flexible and future-proof storage solutions. By displaying the Made In Britain mark on our products, we are joining an outstanding community of quality producers that choose to be identified as British manufacturers, with all the associations of British-made goods – superb quality; reliability and sustainability; easily accessible products, craftsmanship and expertise – which is all great for the British economy.”

He continued, “‘We can supply our full range of products from our four factories located here in Great Britain and we have an extensive UK-wide network where experts are on hand to help with queries and handle simple to full turnkey environmentally-efficient installations. This is important as it means that we’re never far away from installation sites and you won’t need to worry about extra delays, issues with deliveries, cancellations to orders or disruptions to your timeline. It also means that we can cut down on carbon emissions.”

Whittan are committed to bringing the power of storage to help businesses large and small and make space work harder by providing the most innovative, flexible and future-proof storage solution possible. Their outstanding range of trusted storage brands include Link51 and Apex, providing the design, manufacture and installation of racking and shelving products; HiStore, for mezzanine floors; market-leading display and storage solutions for retail sectors from Polypal UK and an extensive range of lockers and workplace products from Probe and Link Lockers. Storage Direct, the online retail destination for UK-manufactured storage products and solutions, stocks products for warehouse, industrial, office, retail and home environments.

