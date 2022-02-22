Why Volvo Articulated Haulers are a cut above the rest

From developing the first series manufactured articulated hauler more than 55 years’ ago, Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is continuing to dominate the field, with articulated haulers that really pack a punch – delivering optimum performance at the lowest cost per ton.

Committed to innovation and development, Volvo CE continues to evolve its range of articulated haulers, making them even smarter, more efficient and easier to operate. Uptime is maximized too, whilst maintenance costs are kept to a minimum, reducing total cost of ownership.

EFFICIENT OPERATION WITH HAUL ASSIST

The Haul Assist suite of tools is a game-changing solution designed to get the most out of the Volvo Articulated Hauler. Powered by a 10” Volvo Co-Pilot monitor – which is available on a variety of machines from haulers and excavators to pavers – it provides valuable insight to help customers optimize the efficiency of their haul cycles and boost profitability.

A new addition to Haul Assist, the Tire Pressure Monitoring System enables monitoring of tire pressure and temperature from the comfort of the cab. Inflation pressure having a marked impact on tire wear, proactive monitoring is invaluable to optimize tire life as well as fuel efficiency, machine performance and operator comfort.

Map provides a real-time overview of the on-site traffic to help navigate around more effectively. The whereabouts of every machine and vehicle – irrespective of the type or brand – as well as visitors on site are now visible, so long as they are connected to the map application. Alongside haul roads, Map also shows load and dump zones, and flags single-lane sections, restricted zones and speed-restricted areas, helping to anticipate operating decisions and reduce unnecessary stops.

Also part of Haul Assist is On-Board Weighing, a proven tool that allows payload information to be viewed in real-time, helping to eliminate carry-back and overloading. As well as boosting productivity, this also reduces excessive fuel consumption and machine wear and tear.

SMARTER PERFORMANCE

Operator comfort has always been at the heart of design – from the centrally-positioned operator seat offering excellent visibility, through to user-friendly controls. And a range of automated functions is now offering even more support to enhance ease of operation and performance.

Terrain Memory is a handy feature of the intelligent Volvo drivetrain that identifies and remembers slippery road segments to ensure optimized traction control and off-road mobility. OptiShift enables fast and smooth directional changes, whilst Downhill Speed Control automatically maintains a constant speed when operating on downward gradients; both these, and the Cruise control function, are fitted as standard since 2019 and are available for retrofit on older haulers.

MAXIMIZING UPTIME, MINIMIZING MAINTENANCE COSTS

Not only easy to operate and highly efficient, Volvo Articulated Haulers are also designed to be easy to service. Daily or even weekly greasing is a thing of the past, required instead every 250 hours on a Volvo Articulated Hauler, the longest time interval in the industry. Add to this long engine service intervals – up to 1,000 hours on Stage V and Tier 4 Final models – and less than half the fluid volume of most of its counterparts when measured over the lifetime of the machine. The result is reduced maintenance requirements and consumables, helping to keep the machine at work while lowering maintenance costs and environmental impact.

The improvements introduced to Volvo Articulated Haulers are delivering both performance and cost advantages for customers. New work-enhancing tools and straightforward servicing are just some examples contributing towards more profitable – and sustainable – operations. All part of Volvo CE’s commitment to drive transformation in the industry and achieve its goal to have net zero value chain emissions by 2040.

Not all products are available in all markets.