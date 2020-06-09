Wickes extends Wincanton kitchen and bathroom home delivery contract to South West Peninsular

Wincanton, the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, has extended its relationship with home improvement retailer Wickes, by winning a further contract to carry out home delivery for its showroom kitchen and bathroom products across Devon and Cornwall, from April 2020.

The extended partnership follows Wickes’ successful transition to Wincanton from its own in-house operation in December 2019. This service covers much of the South West of England, Midlands and part of Wales.

Wincanton’s approach – proven to provide a high standard of efficiency and customer service – now extends to the running of Wickes’ Exeter operation. This covers the South West Peninsula, made up of Devon and Cornwall.

Items will be loaded onto ‘final delivery vehicles’ in Northampton, which will then be moved to four parking locations operated by Wincanton. This allows for a more flexible and effective service to customers’ homes.

Collaboration is at the heart of the new relationship. By working together closely, Wincanton and Wickes can develop solutions that provide exceptional customer service.

Paul Durkin, Director, Home & eFulfilment at Wincanton, said: “I’m immensely proud of our Wickes partnership which is built on aligned values and a shared passion for delighting Wickes customers. This growth further underlines our position as the UK’s market leader in Kitchen and Bathroom Home Delivery services.”

Dudley Holliday, Head of Kitchen & Bathroom Distribution at Wickes, said: “This is a really exciting development in our partnership with Wincanton. The additional contract has been awarded following an already successful working relationship, which constantly strives to provide the best possible service for our Kitchen and Bathroom customers. As we draw on our learnings, I am confident that this is another step forward in delivering a great fulfilment offering.”