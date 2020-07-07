Continental merges the special-purpose tyre segment into a new business unit

Reorganization: special-purpose tires for commercial use, tyres for two-wheeled vehicles, and racing tires are being combined into a new “Specialty Tyres” business unit

Management: Wolfgang Thomale is responsible for the new business unit

Technology company Continental is combining its global activities in the special-purpose tyre segment. Effective July 1, the business areas of Commercial Specialty Tyres, Two Wheel Tyres and Hoosier Racing Tire are combined in a new “Specialty Tyres” business unit. As a result, from now on the entire Continental specialty tyre business will be developed, manufactured and distributed worldwide under the umbrella of the new unit: From tyres for material handling, the agricultural, port, and construction sectors, to bicycle and motorcycle tires and tires for racing.

Wolfgang Thomale, pictured, who has also been heading Commercial Specialty Tyres since July 1, is responsible for the new business unit. The new unit also includes the Two-Wheel Tyres area under the leadership of Thomas Falke, and Racing under the responsibility of Joerg Burfien.

In the new role, Thomale reports directly to Christian Kötz, head of the Tires business area and member of the Executive Board of Continental AG. “With the new business unit, we are following the path we embarked on to consistently align all activities in the Tyres business area with the customer,” says Kötz. “We are merging niche segments with highly-specialized requirements on the part of customers in order to develop solutions and services even more quickly and flexibly and to gradually expand our product range in the interests of our customers.”

Wolfgang Thomale has been working at Continental for almost 30 years. He has held various positions in this time, most recently as head of PLT Channel Management Retail & Region Central Europe.