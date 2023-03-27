Wincanton and Waitrose extend partnership with new five-year contract

Wincanton, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, is pleased to announce the extension of its relationship with Waitrose & Partners, building on 25 years of collaboration between the two companies.

Under a new five-year contract, Wincanton will continue to manage the storage and distribution of wines and spirits for Waitrose & Partners from its bonded warehouse facility in Greenford, London. Wincanton has successfully managed this operation for Waitrose & Partners since 1998.

The operation will see Wincanton serve Waitrose’s network of 329 shops, including 59 convenience shops, in addition to 27 Welcome Break motorway service locations and its dedicated online wine ordering site, Waitrose Cellar. Wincanton will coordinate the delivery of some 13 million cases of wines and spirits for the retailer each year.

Waitrose will also benefit from Wincanton’s latest investment in a new warehouse management system which will improve efficiency and accuracy.

Carl Moore, Managing Director of eFulfilment at Wincanton, said:

“The extension of our long-standing relationship with Waitrose & Partners speaks to our shared commitment to innovation and continuous improvement in all we do.

“Waitrose & Partners are a valued customer and we are very proud to have supported the partnership for the past 25 years. It’s a relationship built on collaborative working, flexibility and trust, and we look forward to partnering with Waitrose for many years to come”.

Doug Kay, Head of Distribution Operations Grocery & Transport at Waitrose & Partners, added:

“Our shared values of trust and outstanding service are integral to the success of our relationship with Wincanton and why they continue to play such an important role in ensuring our customers can enjoy our award-winning wines no matter when and how they choose to shop with us.”

