Wincanton earns a contract extension following seamless delivery of Co-op distribution centre

Wincanton, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, has secured a two-year contract extension to support Co-op’s growth and development as the UK’s leading convenience food retailer.

In 2019 Wincanton seamlessly delivered a new 340,000 sq ft regional distribution centre (RDC) in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, for the Co-operative Group, from inception to go-live in under six months. Since then, it has successfully managed all warehouse and store delivery operations from the facility, employing over 500 colleagues.

The operation sees Wincanton replenishing 460 Co-op stores across the East Midlands, East of England and North London areas. This involves handling chilled, ambient and frozen goods, delivering up to 800,000 cases per week. It also manages the return of recyclable items such as soft plastic after Co-op rolled-out recycling units in its stores for shoppers to deposit soft plastics which are unlikely to be accepted by UK councils, a move which ensured all Co-op food packing is recyclable.

The RDC utilises the latest warehouse management system (WMS) voice-picking technology, with all stock movements completed using radio frequency technologies. Co-op and Wincanton have worked in partnership for over 25 years.

Andy Perry, Supply Chain and Logistic Director, Co-op, said: “Co-op is dedicated to serving communities in towns, villages and cities across the UK and delivering value with values locally is at the heart of that approach. We are pleased to extend our relationship with Wincanton and for the Wellingborough site to continue to operate alongside our network of distribution centres across the UK to ensure our Members and customers can pick up what they need, when and where they need it.”

James Hurrell, Managing Director of Grocery and Consumer at Wincanton, commented: “The smooth implementation of the Wellingborough facility for Co-op provided the basis of the last two years’ achievements. Our first-class management team and operations colleagues have provided a consistently good service, especially during tough industry conditions. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Co-op to explore new ways of working and to continue our high colleague engagement to deliver excellent performance.”

www.wincanton.co.uk