Wincanton opens fifth Screwfix distribution centre in Stafford

Wincanton, the largest British third-party logistics company, has opened a new 128,000 sq ft distribution centre in Stafford, to support its customer Screwfix, the major UK retailer of trade tools, accessories and hardware products, in its continuing business growth.

The latest site on Prologis Park in Stafford will add to its network of four Distribution Centres (DCs) across Staffordshire. The scale of the new operation will support Screwfix’s customer proposition through its peak period, and enable staff to continue to stay safe at work and observe social distancing guidelines as volumes increase.

The new distribution centre is in addition to volume that Wincanton has taken on through its shared user network during COVID-19, to support the delivery of seasonal products and enhance the customer proposition

Wincanton is drawing on its considerable experience to set up the site to a tight deadline, as operations are due to commence in August. Wincanton’s nationwide logistics network means it can also utilise its shared-user facilities and create scalability opportunities for future expansion that supports Screwfix’s business growth.

Paul Taylor, Contract General Manager at Wincanton, says:

“Mobilising an end-to-end solution to support the Screwfix business with a seamless customer experience in just four weeks is quite an achievement and demonstrates our agility and commitment to our customers. Wincanton’s ability to match space across our network and work in a flexible way ensures we continue to add value to our customer’s delivery and service proposition.”

Rosemary Wilkins, Director of Logistics at Screwfix, says:

“It’s great to work with a logistics partner who can draw upon their scale to mobilise quickly to support the changing requirements of the business.”