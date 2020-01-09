Wincanton secures home delivery contract renewal with Wickes for HIAB items

Wincanton, the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, has secured a three-year contract renewal with Wickes, the home improvement retailer, to provide efficient home delivery of HIAB items to customers across the UK.

The contract renewal will see Wincanton continue to deliver Wickes’ heavier items, such as sandbags and plasterboard, to homes and trade customers using its own fleet and sub-contractors via an innovative route planning system developed in conjunction with Wickes. Wincanton will continue to oversee the management of the vehicles and drivers across the UK to make sure vehicles make the most efficient delivery routes.

At the heart of the deal is the desire to collaborate, and to build on a strong existing three-year relationship and a commitment to helping Wickes meet the needs and expectations of its customers in an efficient way.

The relationship between Wickes and Wincanton was awarded the ‘DP World Award for Retail Innovation’ at the Supply Chain Excellence Awards on 5th November 2019.

Paul Durkin, Director of Home and eFulfilment at Wincanton, said: “The opportunity to continue our award-winning relationship with Wickes is an exciting one. We have worked over the last three years to evolve Wickes’ delivery solution and we will continue to build on these developments over the next three years, with a route map of further developments already in place.

“Our position in the marketplace, our operational experience and our commitment to safe practice means we are well placed to ensure Wickes meets its customers’ needs.”

Mike Mills, Director of Customer Fulfilment at Wickes, said: “I’ve been delighted with our partnership over the last three years. Wincanton have delivered fantastic results in all key areas such as safety, cost management and customer service. Our recent industry award win and this contract renewal underlines these achievements.”

