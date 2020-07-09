Wincanton secures two-year contract extension with Asda

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, has announced the extension of its relationship with Asda (“Asda Stores Ltd”), for the management of its transport and warehousing operations.

The relationship has been in place for 15 years, and this two-year extension confirms the continuation of these services through to 2023.

The partnership includes the management of warehousing and national transport operations across four key Asda sites in Doncaster, Larne, Rochdale and Wigan, covering the nationwide strategy for frozen, chilled and wider grocery products. The contract employs 1,385 Wincanton staff and involves 53 vehicles.

James Wroath, CEO of Wincanton, commented: “We welcome this extension as a reflection of our strong collaborative relationship with Asda. As the retail sector faces new challenges ahead, we will continue to add our expertise to this long-standing partnership and work together to provide the quality service and value Asda customers expect.”

Chris Hall, Senior Director – Central Logistics, Asda, commented: “We are delighted to extend our on-going and productive relationship with Wincanton. When collaboration in the supply-chain is more important than ever, we look forward to continuing to find new and innovative ways to add value for both organisations.”