Wincanton strengthens business development team with three new appointments

Wincanton, the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, announces three senior appointments to the business development team.

The appointments, which are effective immediately, have been made to drive transformational growth in Wincanton’s core and selected markets.

They are as follows:

Martin Dougherty is appointed Business Development Director. He has over 30 years’ experience in sales leadership in the logistics industry.

Martin’s most recent role was as VP Business Development in DHL Supply Chain where he led their new business growth agenda. Martin has extensive experience in the deployment of end to end supply solutions with a particularly strong background within Inbound to Manufacturing.

Kate Jones is appointed Head of Development for Consumer. She has worked across a broad range of sectors including technology, public sector, retail and consumer.

Prior to joining Wincanton, Kate was responsible for defining and leading DHL supply chain’s UK&I network sales team. Kate’s strong delivery resulted in her being awarded the DHL Employee of the Year Award in 2018.

Andrew Turner is appointed Head of Development for Home and eFulfilment. He has worked in transport, logistics and supply chain since 2002.

Andrew joins Wincanton from Yodel where he was Head of New Business Development. Previously Andrew worked for XPO Logistics in senior commercial and new business roles, leading multiple new business wins in the retail sector and eCommerce service lines.

Ian Keilty, Chief Operating Officer at Wincanton, commented: “We are delighted to have such highly talented professionals join us in strategically important positions. These significant appointments will help us in our mission to deliver sustainable supply chain value to our existing and future customers.

“I wish the new team members a bright future with Wincanton.”