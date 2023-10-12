Wincanton wins beauty eFulfilment contract with premium retailer, Sephora

Wincanton, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, has secured a five-year deal with LVMH Group-owned Sephora, the premium beauty retailer, as an extension of the current agreement to manage its eFulfilment services.

Wincanton will support Sephora to drive its success and expansion in the UK market and, in particular, the growth of its bricks and mortar retail offer over the next five years. The service will also include Wincanton’s bespoke gifting service for seasonal sales events and personal gift wrapping.

Sephora will benefit from Wincanton’s People Campus model to attract the best and most flexible talent for the eFulfilment operation. This unique industry-first initiative enables employees to flex not only their hours, but the sites they work in within a designated area.

Carl Moore, Managing Director of eFulfilment at Wincanton, commented:

“We are proud to continue our strong long-term relationship with Sephora to support their ambitious growth plans with innovation, technology and the best talent.”

