Wincanton wins kitchen and bathroom home delivery contract with Wickes

Wincanton, the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, has won a contract with home improvement retailer Wickes to carry out home delivery for its Showroom kitchen and bathroom products across the South West of England, Midlands and part of Wales.

Wincanton will implement its own model of home deliveries, proven to provide a high standard of efficiency and customer service. Items will be loaded onto ‘final delivery vehicles’ in Northampton, which will then be moved to three parking locations operated by Wincanton where drivers will be swapped. This model ensures a fresh driver completes the rest of the delivery, allowing for a more flexible and effective service to customers’ homes.

At the heart of the deal is the desire from both sides to collaborate on developing solutions that maintains Wickes’ commitment to exceptional customer service.

Paul Durkin, Director, Home & eFulfilment at Wincanton, said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Wickes to enhance their Kitchens and bathrooms customer experience and reduce the cost to serve.

“It is also a fantastic opportunity to further strengthen the successful relationship we have with Wickes through our recently renewed and highly-effective HIAB home delivery contract.”

Dudley Holliday, Head of Kitchen & Bathroom Distribution at Wickes, said: “This new delivery initiative with Wincanton is really exciting. We’re always looking for innovative ways to work with partners to ensure great customer service and this new way of working will help achieve this for home delivery customers.

“We work with Wincanton across a number of contracts and this extension into Kitchens and Bathrooms solidifies our partnership to achieve continued success in customer fulfilment.”