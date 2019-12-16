Wincanton wins Watson Fuels distribution contract

Wincanton has been awarded a new, five-year contract with Watson Fuels to run all of the distributor’s artic fuel activity across the UK.

A division of World Fuel Services, Watson Fuels has been supplying fuels and lubricants to agricultural, commercial and industrial sites, as well as private homes, since 1957.

As part of the agreement, Wincanton will use its specialist shared-user EnergyLink tanker fleet to deliver fuel into Watson Fuels’ national depot network, as well as directly to its artic customers across the UK.

Wincanton will manage artic vehicle routing through the use of its Transport Management System (TMS), providing an optimised, safety-focused service. Watson Fuels are themselves implementing the same TMS, a synergy which will allow the two organisations to combine to deliver a seamless customer experience.

Scott Roberts, Operations and Logistics Director at Watson Fuels, commented: “Working with a specialist artic haulier like Wincanton will add real value to our customers and our organisation.

“Wincanton are an industry-leading fleet operator who, like Watson Fuels, are committed to service excellence and continuous improvement. Our agreed solution is both flexible and scalable, providing us with the support to grow our activity whilst achieving industry-leading service metrics.”

Chris Fenton, Managing Director of Industrial and Transport at Wincanton, said: “With our experience in the bulk fuel distribution market, spanning retail and commercial grades through to aviation fuels, we are confident that our expertise and knowledge will help Watson Fuels to provide the level of service which its customers expect.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Watson Fuels to deliver both service and value on a nationwide basis.”

Wincanton has been operating tankers since 1925 and today runs a fleet of over 200 petroleum, aviation, lubricant and bulk gas vehicles, incorporating the latest safety and performance innovations.

This deal, which follows Wincanton’s recent fuel distribution contract renewal with Valero Energy Ltd, and its long-term arrangement with Phillips 66, arrives as Watson Fuels continues to enhance its UK operations through multi-million pound investment in both its 350-strong fleet of rigid trucks and its network of depots.

