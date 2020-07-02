Wincanton’s Group HSQ Director appointed to prestigious CILT UK board

Wincanton has announced that Group HSQ Director, Dean Clamp will join the board of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK (CILT UK) next month.

Dean joined Wincanton in 2012 and is responsible for setting the strategy for continuous improvements in health, safety and quality. Previously Dean worked at DHL as Vice President for Operational Risk for Mainland Europe after being HSE Director for the UK and Ireland for Exel and DHL.

Dean will join the CILT UK board at his first meeting on 23rd July and will remain on the board for an initial four years. He is also the Chairman of the CILT Transport & Logistics Safety Forum and the Competitor Benchmark Forum.

Commenting on his appointment to the CILT board, Dean said: “Having spent my whole career in logistics, it’s a great honour to join the CILT board and I believe I can make a valuable contribution to help lead, innovate, challenge and support our members and the profession, particularly from a health and safety perspective. Together I am sure we can continue to build and promote transport logistics and supply chain operations.”

Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive, CILT UK, says: “We welcome Dean to the CILT UK board and his dedication, enthusiasm and passion as Chair of our Transport and Logistics Safety Forum has undoubtedly helped to raise the profile of the Institute. I am confident Dean will continue to share good practice for safety in operations and ensure the Institute remains relevant and crucial for all professionals working in the sectors we represent.”

www.cilt.org.uk