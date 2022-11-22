Winners announced at the 21st Anniversary Plastics Industry Awards

Winners of the Plastics Industry Awards 2022 awards were announced on Friday night (18 November) by award-winning comedian and writer Andy Parsons at a black-tie gala evening at the spectacular new venue of the Intercontinental London Park Lane. Organisations and individuals leading the way in the sustainable use of plastics were amongst those receiving prestigious awards.

Celebrating their 21st anniversary in 2022, the Plastics Industry Awards recognise the many ways in which plastics product design, manufacture and recycling contribute to successful and sustainable innovation.

In the product design categories, VENTETE and Adreco Plastics won Best Consumer Product Design for the VENTETE Micro-Collapsible Cycle Helmet, described by judges as an extremely clever and innovative product design solution. Emballator Packaging (UK) and Engel UK won Best Industrial Product Design with its 100% Post-Consumer Waste Paint Pail. Berry Superfos won Best Recycled Plastic Product for its Closed Loop Recycled Paint Containers, cited by the judges as being a clear case of going above and beyond.

For the second year in a row the Young Designer Award went to a student from London South Bank University, this time to Thomas White who scooped the £500 prize courtesy of sponsors Plastek UK. Judges said Thomas had answered a real need and solved a complex problem with his design.

Joshua Clark of Reliance Worldwide Corporation won the Apprentice or Trainee Award and was awarded a £500 prize by the PMMDA.

The judges singled out Daniel Kelk, Project Engineer at Plastek UK as a very worthy winner of this year’s Unsung Hero of the plastics industry.

Mike Bate, Managing Director of Kraus Maffei UK won the Plastic Industry Ambassador award.

The coveted Processor of the Year Award – which looks at overall company performance across a series of different areas, including business growth, technology innovation, environmental custody and community involvement – was won by Advanced Plastics Group.

Matt Barber, Global Events Director at Crain Communications, which organises the awards said: “After what feels like yet another tough year for plastics manufacturing and design in the UK and Ireland, it has been an inspiration and delight to witness the outstanding achievements of this year’s winners at The Plastics Industry Awards. Congratulations to all of them.”

Plastics Industry Awards 2022 Winners:

Best Consumer Product Design – International

VENTETE Micro-Collapsible Cycle Helmet, VENTETE and Adreco Plastics

Best Industrial Product Design – International – Sponsored by Distrupol

100% Post-Consumer Waste Paint Pail, Emballator Packaging (UK) and Engel UK

Best Recycled Plastic Product

Closed Loop Recycled Paint Containers, Berry Superfos

Young Designer Award – sponsored by Plastek UK

Thomas White, London South Bank University

Materials Innovation Award

Distrupol

Supplier Partnership – Prime Machinery – sponsored by Interplas

Arburg and Panorama Antennas

Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Machinery – sponsored by PlastikCity

TH Plastics and Strata Products (Berry Global)

Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker sponsored by HASCO

Agemaspark and Advanced Plastics

Apprentice or Trainee Award – Sponsored by Meusburger in association with PMMDA

Joshua Clark, Reliance Worldwide Corporation

Best Technology Application

Plastek UK

Best Environmental or Energy Efficiency Initiative

IPL Rotherham / MGB Plastics

Best Business Initiative

Polystar Plastics

Best Training & Development Programme

TEX Plastics and Sierra 57 Consult

Unsung Hero

Daniel Kelk, Plastek UK

Processor Award – sponsored by Engel UK

Advanced Plastics Group

Plastics Industry Ambassador

Mike Bate, Krauss Maffei

Platinum Awards Sponsors were Engel UK (Processor of the Year) and Distrupol (Industrial Product Design of the Year). Gold Awards sponsors were Plastek UK (Young Designer Award), Hasco (Supplier Partnerships – Toolmaker), Meusburger (Apprentice or Trainee), PlastikCity (Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Machinery) and Interplas (Prime Machinery). Arburg sponsored the Charity Casino at the event, funds from which are being donated to the British Heart Foundation.

The awards enjoy the support of multiple industry associations including The BPF (British Plastics Federation), the GTMA, PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association), and Sustainable Plastics publication, all of whom are represented on the judging panel.

