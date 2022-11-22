Winners announced at the 21st Anniversary Plastics Industry Awards

Winners of the Plastics Industry Awards 2022 awards were announced on Friday night (18 November) by award-winning comedian and writer Andy Parsons at a black-tie gala evening at the spectacular new venue of the Intercontinental London Park Lane. Organisations and individuals leading the way in the sustainable use of plastics were amongst those receiving prestigious awards.
Celebrating their 21st anniversary in 2022, the Plastics Industry Awards recognise the many ways in which plastics product design, manufacture and recycling contribute to successful and sustainable innovation.
In the product design categories, VENTETE and Adreco Plastics won Best Consumer Product Design for the VENTETE Micro-Collapsible Cycle Helmet, described by judges as an extremely clever and innovative product design solution. Emballator Packaging (UK) and Engel UK won Best Industrial Product Design with its 100% Post-Consumer Waste Paint Pail. Berry Superfos won Best Recycled Plastic Product for its Closed Loop Recycled Paint Containers, cited by the judges as being a clear case of going above and beyond.
For the second year in a row the Young Designer Award went to a student from London South Bank University, this time to Thomas White who scooped the £500 prize courtesy of sponsors Plastek UK. Judges said Thomas had answered a real need and solved a complex problem with his design.
Joshua Clark of Reliance Worldwide Corporation won the Apprentice or Trainee Award and was awarded a £500 prize by the PMMDA.
The judges singled out Daniel Kelk, Project Engineer at Plastek UK as a very worthy winner of this year’s Unsung Hero of the plastics industry.
Mike Bate, Managing Director of Kraus Maffei UK won the Plastic Industry Ambassador award.
The coveted Processor of the Year Award – which looks at overall company performance across a series of different areas, including business growth, technology innovation, environmental custody and community involvement – was won by Advanced Plastics Group.
Matt Barber, Global Events Director at Crain Communications, which organises the awards said: “After what feels like yet another tough year for plastics manufacturing and design in the UK and Ireland, it has been an inspiration and delight to witness the outstanding achievements of this year’s winners at The Plastics Industry Awards. Congratulations to all of them.”
Plastics Industry Awards 2022 Winners:
Best Consumer Product Design – International
VENTETE Micro-Collapsible Cycle Helmet, VENTETE and Adreco Plastics
Best Industrial Product Design – International – Sponsored by Distrupol
100% Post-Consumer Waste Paint Pail, Emballator Packaging (UK) and Engel UK
Best Recycled Plastic Product
Closed Loop Recycled Paint Containers, Berry Superfos
Young Designer Award – sponsored by Plastek UK
Thomas White, London South Bank University
Materials Innovation Award
Distrupol
Supplier Partnership – Prime Machinery – sponsored by Interplas
Arburg and Panorama Antennas
Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Machinery – sponsored by PlastikCity
TH Plastics and Strata Products (Berry Global)
Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker sponsored by HASCO
Agemaspark and Advanced Plastics
Apprentice or Trainee Award – Sponsored by Meusburger in association with PMMDA
Joshua Clark, Reliance Worldwide Corporation
Best Technology Application
Plastek UK
Best Environmental or Energy Efficiency Initiative
IPL Rotherham / MGB Plastics
Best Business Initiative
Polystar Plastics
Best Training & Development Programme
TEX Plastics and Sierra 57 Consult
Unsung Hero
Daniel Kelk, Plastek UK
Processor Award – sponsored by Engel UK
Advanced Plastics Group
Plastics Industry Ambassador
Mike Bate, Krauss Maffei
Platinum Awards Sponsors were Engel UK (Processor of the Year) and Distrupol (Industrial Product Design of the Year). Gold Awards sponsors were Plastek UK (Young Designer Award), Hasco (Supplier Partnerships – Toolmaker), Meusburger (Apprentice or Trainee), PlastikCity (Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Machinery) and Interplas (Prime Machinery). Arburg sponsored the Charity Casino at the event, funds from which are being donated to the British Heart Foundation.
The awards enjoy the support of multiple industry associations including The BPF (British Plastics Federation), the GTMA, PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association), and Sustainable Plastics publication, all of whom are represented on the judging panel.