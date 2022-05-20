Emballage Paris reinvents itself: “Lead the Revolution”!

With a new positioning, a new signature, a new location and new content, ALL4PACK Emballage Paris is leading its revolution!

As the reference and indispensable end-of-year trade event (from 21 to 24 November 2022 – Paris Nord Villepinte), ALL4PACK Emballage Paris has today positioned itself as the leading international exhibition for all sustainable packaging and intralogistics solutions, covering the entire production line, including machines. It aims to be a source of inspiration to support all the players in the sector in the face of current and future challenges, by decoding regulations and highlighting the most responsible innovations.

A new positioning supported by an entire ecosystem

Depletion of non-renewable resources, limited recyclability, greenhouse gas emissions: packaging is facing many challenges and must reinvent itself. ALL4PACK Emballage Paris invites its exhibitors and visitors to lead this change and to participate in this shift towards more sustainable innovative solutions. Expected by a majority of players, this transformation is supported and accompanied by an entire ecosystem.

Therefore, to reflect this constantly evolving landscape and better identify the current expectations of the packaging user markets, ALL4PACK Emballage Paris has set up a Pack Expert Committee. This committee is composed of professionals from some of the largest important international groups in their sectors (CHAMPAGNE PIPER-HEIDSIECK, COCA COLA, CITEO, DECATHLON, GROUPE BEL, LÉA NATURE, L’ORÉAL, PROCTER & GAMBLE). In addition, the exhibition also draws on the support of numerous partners, both historic and recent, such as CONSEIL NATIONAL DE L’EMBALLAGE, GEPPIA, SECIMEP, PÔLE EMBALLAGE BOIS, ELIPSO, NVC…

A new positioning approved by exhibitors

As a generalist international exhibition, ALL4PACK Emballage Paris provides a comprehensive offering (Packaging, Processing, Printing, Intralogistics) including all packaging and machinery solutions for all industries. To date, 1,300 exhibitors are expected, including approximately 50% from outside France. In fact, 86% of the stand space is already booked. Many leading firms such as ATLANTA STRETCH, AUER, BFR SYSTEMS, DOMINO, FILPACK, FRANPACK, FROMM, G.MONDINI, GETRA, GOGLIO, ISHIDA, KRONES, MARCHESINI, MARKEM-IMAJE, MOM, NEWTEC BAG PALLETIZING, ROBOPAC, SEW, SHOELLER ALLIBERT, SIDEL, SONCINI, TOSA, ULMA, UNISTA… have confirmed their attendance.

A new location for an easier visit

Another new development is that the 2022 edition of ALL4PACK Emballage Paris will be held in halls 4 and 5A of Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre.

This new location, which is more compact and features two truly adjoining halls, will enable a better distribution of the show’s sectors (Packaging and containers for all markets/Raw materials, consumables – multi-industry process and packing machines / Marking, coding – Handling/secondary and tertiary packaging and shipping machines – Printing, packaging, converting, labels).

It will make for a smoother visit for the expected 66,000 visitors (including 35% from outside France) and will spread footfall more evenly thanks to special feature zones situated in each zone.

Rich content to decode trends and innovation

Resolutely focussing on solutions for the future and on innovation, this new edition of ALL4PACK Emballage Paris will offer rich content and an array of special features and highlights:

· The Objective Zero Impact forum, a unique hybrid event which aspires to be a platform for exchange and a think tank, will bring together actors of sustainable change. The start-ups present will propose innovative and agile solutions for packaging and maintenance: new materials, reusable and connected containers, robot programming tool…

· The ALL4PACK Innovations area will be the showcase for the 2022 Innovation Awards, a competition for which entries will open in early May. Inspiring, forward-looking and creative, this space will decipher trends and allow visitors to discover, through the competition winners, the latest innovations in the sectors covered by the exhibition. In 2018, more than 300 products were submitted to the competition and 46 innovations were selected by the jury members, specialists in packaging and intralogistics (journalists, experts and designers). The ALL4PACK Innovations area will also present the winners of other competitions representing international and European trends: L’Oscar de l’Emballage, SIAL Innovation, De Gouden Noot, Emballé 5.0…

· The ALL4PACK Live Content area will offer a rich and comprehensive programme of talks and round tables over the 4 days of the exhibition, addressing the major issues of the sector: environmental, technological and also societal, with the new habits of both French and international consumers. These lectures will give attendees an opportunity to better understand, analyse and decipher trends, future solutions, regulations and new standards.

All talks will be free of charge, open to everyone and translated live (French/English).

www.all4pack.mobi

More about ALL4PACK Emballage Paris

The 2022 edition of ALL4PACK Emballage Paris will be held at Paris Nord Villepinte from 21 to 24 November.

An international generalist tradeshow held every two years, ALL4PACK Emballage Paris is a true reference in the Packaging and Intra-logistics eco-system. Today, the show’s mission is to support professionals in responding to an unprecedented revolution and rising to the new ecological challenges that they are facing. To do so, it brings together all the innovations, trends and expertise at the service of user industries. It offers a global approach for specific, sustainable and responsible solutions to the performance issues of professionals in the sector: packaging, machines, logistics. This unique exhibition brings together the top decision-makers from 11 industrial sectors: Food, Beauty & Hygiene, Consumer Goods, Capital Goods, Beverages & Liquids, Distribution and e-commerce, Luxury goods, Pharmacy & Health, Services, Transport & Logistics, other multi-industries.

